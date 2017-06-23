International News 24/7

 

Cruise collections: All aboard for Dior and Chanel's latest fashions

Colombia comes to France

The last taboo: Helping women and girls. Period.

Who benefits when the ice caps melt?

Frustration mounts over state of economy in Nigeria

Will global warming ruin French wine production?

The birth of a film industry: Hollywood and World War I

'Accusations of terrorism are false', says Qatar's foreign minister

'Philando Castile's death poses questions that still need answering'

How do artists and writers see the world? We take you to the crossroads where culture meets the news and engages with what's happening in our lives today. From Monday to Friday at 12.15 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-06-23

Colombia comes to France

After building bridges with South Korea, Croatia and Vietnam, France is now celebrating its friendship with Colombia with a year of artistic exchanges between the two countries. From a bi-national philharmonic concert to the cultural imports bringing a "French touch" to Colombia, a full programme of events is planned. We also meet Colombian artist Juliana Gongora, who tells us about the fragile materials she’s using to create installations here in Paris.

By Olivia SALAZAR WINSPEAR

Archives

2017-06-22 culture

Diana Krall: 'I find romance in everything'

The smoky-voiced pin-up girl of the jazz world speaks to Eve Jackson about her new album, "Turn Up The Quiet"; finding romance in everything and juggling music, motherhood and...

2017-06-21 culture

Film show: Horror, Disney archives and a big bad fox

From the apocalyptic, psychological horror "It Comes at Night" to the Champs-Élysées film festival, critic Lisa Nesselson speaks to Eve Jackson about the week’s movie news.

2017-06-20 culture

Grease director Randal Kleiser and Palme d'Or winner Jerry Schatzberg on the golden years of film

On the occasion of the Champs-Élysées film festival, two legendary directors join Eve Jackson in the studio. Randal Kleiser reminisces about directing the most successful movie...

2017-06-19 culture

Singer Frank Carter on migrants, his daughter and new album 'Modern Ruin'

Fronting British hardcore punk for more than a decade, singer and tattoo artist Frank Carter left an indelible mark on the scene. After breaking out with Watford band "Gallows",...

