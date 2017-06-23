Colombia comes to France

After building bridges with South Korea, Croatia and Vietnam, France is now celebrating its friendship with Colombia with a year of artistic exchanges between the two countries. From a bi-national philharmonic concert to the cultural imports bringing a "French touch" to Colombia, a full programme of events is planned. We also meet Colombian artist Juliana Gongora, who tells us about the fragile materials she’s using to create installations here in Paris.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.