EYE ON AFRICA

Donors pledge millions at Uganda refugee summit

MEDIAWATCH

Depp plumbs depths of bad taste

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

France's new frontman, America's absent center, May's Brexit gambit, Saudi royal reshuffle, after Mosul & Raqqa fall

REVISITED

Senegal’s Casamance hopes for new era of peace

THE INTERVIEW

FARC disarmament a 'historic day' for Colombia, says president

FASHION

Behind the scenes at Dior’s star-studded desert show

ENCORE!

Colombia comes to France

#THE 51%

The last taboo: Helping women and girls. Period.

DOWN TO EARTH

Who benefits when the ice caps melt?

FASHION

All the best of the Parisian catwalks and a look behind the scenes at the big names in Haute Couture. Every Friday at 10.20 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-06-23

Behind the scenes at Dior’s star-studded desert show

FRANCE 24 visited Dior’s studio as it prepared to present its 2018 Cruise collection held in a nature reserve among the rolling hills of Santa Monica. Dior’s new creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri's draws heavily on shamanism, but the key inspiration is a collection designed by Christian Dior himself back in 1951.

As for Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld chose to stay in Paris, but also took us to ancient Greece...

By Media TV

Archives

2017-06-09 fashion (programme)

Meeting students at fashion school in Casablanca

FRANCE 24 takes you to discover the Casa Moda Academy in Casablanca, Morocco. It's the most celebrated and creatively audacious fashion school on the African continent. The...

2017-05-26 fashion (programme)

French fashion designer Jacquemus declares his love for Marseille

He loves blue and white, he loves the sun and stripes, and he also loves the French port city of Marseille. At just 27 years old, Simon Porte Jacquemus is the guest of honour at...

2017-05-19 Doha

High-end jewellery brands show off glittering gems in Doha

The Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition is an opportunity for professionals and buyers to meet - but it’s also, somewhat unusually, open to the public. Cracking the Middle East...

2017-05-05 fashion (programme)

Cutting-edge fashion at Hyères festival on the French Riviera

For 32 years, the Villa Noailles in Hyères on the French Riviera has been hosting the International Festival of Fashion and Photography. This year, as ever, it’s a hive of...

