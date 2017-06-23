Behind the scenes at Dior’s star-studded desert show

FRANCE 24 visited Dior’s studio as it prepared to present its 2018 Cruise collection held in a nature reserve among the rolling hills of Santa Monica. Dior’s new creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri's draws heavily on shamanism, but the key inspiration is a collection designed by Christian Dior himself back in 1951.
As for Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld chose to stay in Paris, but also took us to ancient Greece...
