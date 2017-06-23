France to stop granting oil exploration licences

French Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot said on Friday the government planned to present a draft law this autumn that would stop granting licences for oil and gas exploitation in France and overseas territories.

"There will be no new licences granted for exploration of

hydrocarbons, we will pass the law this autumn," Hulot said on

his Twitter account following an interview on BFM-TV,

Hulot, an environmental campaigner before he became a

minister last month, also added that diesel and petrol taxation

would remain unchanged in the near future.

(REUTERS)

