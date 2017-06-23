International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

IN THE PAPERS

Philando Castile's death poses questions that still need answering

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Costco piles products high to lure French consumers

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

When it's hot...how much skin can you show at work?

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Top South African court okays secret ballots in Zuma no-confidence vote

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Paris Air Show: Big plane builders face increasing competition

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Brexit opens door for Macron to push for greater European integration

Read more

THE DEBATE

Macron's marching orders: New French president's first EU summit

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Handling the heatwave

Read more

FOCUS

South Sudan: A rare look at both sides of the civil war

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

France to stop granting oil exploration licences

Kenzo Tribouillard, AFP | French Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-06-23

French Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot said on Friday the government planned to present a draft law this autumn that would stop granting licences for oil and gas exploitation in France and overseas territories.

"There will be no new licences granted for exploration of
hydrocarbons, we will pass the law this autumn," Hulot said on
his Twitter account following an interview on BFM-TV,

Hulot, an environmental campaigner before he became a
minister last month, also added that diesel and petrol taxation
would remain unchanged in the near future.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-06-23

  • FRANCE IN FOCUS

    Nuclear energy: When France faces a new era

    Read more

  • DOWN TO EARTH

    Using 100% renewable energies: A distant dream or the near future?

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Are France's ageing nuclear plants safe?

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility