Europe

Man charged over London mosque attack

AFP file photo | Finsbury Park Mosque in North London.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-06-23

British police said on Friday they had charged a man with terrorism-related murder and attempted murder over an incident in which a van was driven at Muslim worshippers leaving a mosque after prayers earlier this week.

Darren Osborne, 47, is accused of ploughing the rented
vehicle into the group of worshippers in Finsbury Park in the
early hours of Monday morning. One man died at the scene and
another 11 were injured.

Osborne, from Cardiff in Wales, is due to appear before
magistrates later on Friday.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-06-23

