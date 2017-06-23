Man charged over London mosque attack

British police said on Friday they had charged a man with terrorism-related murder and attempted murder over an incident in which a van was driven at Muslim worshippers leaving a mosque after prayers earlier this week.

Darren Osborne, 47, is accused of ploughing the rented

vehicle into the group of worshippers in Finsbury Park in the

early hours of Monday morning. One man died at the scene and

another 11 were injured.

Osborne, from Cardiff in Wales, is due to appear before

magistrates later on Friday.

