International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

REPORTERS

The birth of a film industry: Hollywood and World War I

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

'Accusations of terrorism are false', says Qatar's foreign minister

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Philando Castile's death poses questions that still need answering'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Costco piles products high to lure French consumers

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

When it's hot, how much skin can you show at work?

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Top South African court okays secret ballots in Zuma no-confidence vote

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Paris Air Show: Big plane builders face increasing competition

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Brexit opens door for Macron to push for greater European integration

Read more

THE DEBATE

Macron's marching orders: New French president's first EU summit

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Tourist bus slams into iconic Paris bridge

© Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt, AFP | French police officers stand near a bus stuck under the Alexandre III bridge in Paris after an accident on June 23, 2017

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-06-23

Four people were injured, one critically, when a double-decker tourist bus lodged itself into the Alexandre III bridge in central Paris around noon on Friday.

Police and firemen at the scene said at least 18 tourists were riding on the bus when its top deck struck the bridge and became stuck under the monument.

The ornate bridge, which features Pegasus and nymph sculptures, spans the river Seine near the Grand Palais exhibition hall in the French capital.

The crash came during a large-scale event on the Seine to promote the French capital's bid for the 2024 Olympics, with a floating running track installed across the river just next to the bridge.

A police source said the bus was not travelling along its usual route, having been diverted because of the Olympic event.

The Big Bus Tours company, which offers sightseeing trips around Paris on open-top buses, confirmed to AFP that one of its vehicles had been involved in the accident, without giving further details.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)
 

Date created : 2017-06-23

  • FRANCE

    Paris rolls out anti-pollution measures amid European heat wave

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    The good, the bad and the ugly of Paris Olympics bid

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    France reaches out to US donors to help repair Paris's Notre Dame Cathedral

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility