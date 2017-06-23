Video: Pakistani police enforce Ramadan fasting in streets of Lahore

Stiff penalties for people caught eating, drinking or smoking in daylight during Ramadan have sparked controversy in Pakistan, where critics warn of a health hazard and an infringement on minority rights.

FRANCE 24's Jasmin Lavoie, Shahzaib Wahlah and Taha Siddiqui followed a police patrol on the lookout for "infidels" through the streets of Lahore, Pakistan's second-largest city.

Click on the video player above to watch their report.

Date created : 2017-06-23