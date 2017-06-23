International News 24/7

 

Asia-pacific

Video: Pakistani police enforce Ramadan fasting in streets of Lahore

© FRANCE 24 screen grab

Video by Taha SIDDIQUI , Shahzaib WAHLAH , Jasmin LAVOIE

Latest update : 2017-06-23

Stiff penalties for people caught eating, drinking or smoking in daylight during Ramadan have sparked controversy in Pakistan, where critics warn of a health hazard and an infringement on minority rights.

FRANCE 24's Jasmin Lavoie, Shahzaib Wahlah and Taha Siddiqui followed a police patrol on the lookout for "infidels" through the streets of Lahore, Pakistan's second-largest city.

Click on the video player above to watch their report.

Date created : 2017-06-23

