THE WORLD THIS WEEK

France's new frontman, America's absent center, May's Brexit gambit, Saudi royal reshuffle, after Mosul & Raqqa fall

REVISITED

Senegal’s Casamance hopes for new era of peace

THE INTERVIEW

FARC disarmament a 'historic day' for Colombia, says president

FASHION

Cruise collections: All aboard for Dior and Chanel's latest fashions

ENCORE!

Colombia comes to France

#THE 51%

The last taboo: Helping women and girls. Period.

DOWN TO EARTH

Who benefits when the ice caps melt?

ACROSS AFRICA

Frustration mounts over state of economy in Nigeria

FOCUS

Will global warming ruin French wine production?

REVISITED

We return to places which have been in the news - often a long time ago, sometimes recently - to see how local people are rebuilding their lives. Sunday at 9.10 pm. Or you can catch it online from Friday.

Latest update : 2017-06-23

Senegal’s Casamance hopes for new era of peace

"Neither war nor peace." That’s how residents of Casamance, a region in southern Senegal, describe the conflict that long blighted their fertile land. With the lull in violence in recent years, people are hoping the peace will last and that they can start to build a new beginning.

In 1982, protesters in the Senegalese region of Casamance took to the streets, angry at what they saw as their southern region being abandoned by the "northerners" of the capital Dakar. The separatist rebellion of Casamance was born. For more than three decades, pro-independence fighters and security forces clashed sporadically.

Today, calm seems to have returned and on the ground, the status quo prevails.

Although formal peace negotiations are dragging on, the inhabitants are already looking to the future. Many challenges remain: the fate of displaced people, the danger of landmines and a moribund economy. But initiatives to lessen the region’s isolation have been taken and there is hope for a brighter future for Senegal’s most fertile region.

FRANCE 24's correspondent Sarah Sakho went to meet the locals in this stunning coastal region, and they her about Casamance’s past... and its future.

By Sarah SAKHO

