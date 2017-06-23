Video: Tunisia’s ‘green police’ champion cleaner cities

With their spotless uniforms and GPS-equipped pick-up trucks, Tunisia’s brand new green brigade have been tasked with cleaning up rubbish-strewn cities and raising awareness of environmental issues.

FRANCE 24’s Sandro Lutyens and Hamdi Tlili followed a patrol in the city of Ben Arous, in the country’s northeast.

Click on the player above to watch their report.



