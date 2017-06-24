International News 24/7

 

Middle East

Egypt's Sisi ratifies handover of Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia

© MANDEL NGAN / AFP | Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi takes part in a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump at a hotel in Riyadh on May 21, 2017

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-06-24

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has ratified a maritime demarcation agreement that sees the country cede sovereignty over two uninhabited Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia, the government said on Saturday.

The Red Sea islands deal has become political sensitive for Sisi, who counts on Saudi Arabia as a key ally, after the proposed agreement fuelled widespread public criticism and street protests among Egyptians angered over national sovereignty.

Egypt's parliament last week backed the plan that cedes control of Tiran and Sanafir islands to Saudi Arabia, but the deal has also become subject to a legal tussle between different courts over jurisdiction.

"President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has ratified the maritime demarcation agreement between the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the cabinet said in a statement.

This week the constitutional court chief temporarily suspended all court decisions on the agreement until the constitutional court makes a ruling on which institution has the
final say in the matter.

Sisi's government last year announced the maritime agreement with Saudi Arabia, an ally which has given billions of dollars of aid to Egypt. The Egyptian and Saudi governments say the islands are Saudi but have been subject to Egyptian protection.

Saudi Arabia helped Sisi with aid since he toppled President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood in 2013.

But Egyptians are increasingly critical over the state of the country's economic revival after years of political upheaval and a devaluation of the Egyptian pound, tax rises and subsidy cuts introduced by Sisi's government.

(REUTERS)
 

Date created : 2017-06-24

