Middle East

Second France 2 journalist wounded in Iraq’s Mosul dies of injuries

© Facebook | Journalist Véronique Robert poses alongside special forces in Iraq on October 30, 2016.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-06-24

France 2 journalist Véronique Robert, wounded in the same mine blast that killed two of her colleagues in the Iraqi city of Mosul earlier this week, has died, employers France Télévisions announced Saturday.

Robert had been operated on in Baghdad and then flown back for treatment in France overnight Thursday to Friday, but died of her wounds, the broadcaster said in a statement.

The management and staff at France Télévisions "extend their deepest sympathies to her family and close friends. They offer their most sincere condolences," the head of the news department said in a statement, describing Robert as a seasoned war reporter.

Robert’s French colleague Stéphan Villeneuve and the Iraqi-Kurdish reporter and fixer Bakhtiyar Addad were also killed by the explosion.

Robert was filming a piece with her colleagues for the French news programme Envoyé Spécial, the popular show broadcast by France 2, when the blast occurred.

They were accompanying Iraqi special forces during the battle to wrest Mosul from the Islamic State group, where some 100,000 civilians are being used as "human shields" by jihadists, according to the UN.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2017-06-24

