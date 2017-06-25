International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Donors pledge millions at Uganda refugee summit

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Depp plumbs depths of bad taste

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

France's new frontman, America's absent center, May's Brexit gambit, Saudi royal reshuffle, after Mosul & Raqqa fall

Read more

REVISITED

Senegal’s Casamance hopes for new era of peace

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

FARC disarmament a 'historic day' for Colombia, says president

Read more

FASHION

Cruise collections: All aboard for Dior and Chanel's latest fashions

Read more

ENCORE!

Colombia comes to France

Read more

#THE 51%

The last taboo: Helping women and girls. Period.

Read more

DOWN TO EARTH

Who benefits when the ice caps melt?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Vietnamese-French dissident blogger deported to France

© VIETNAM NEWS AGENCY / AFP | This file photo taken on August 10, 2011 shows French-Vietnamese blogger and lecturer Pham Minh Hoang (C) being led out from the courtroom at the Ho Chi Minh City People's Court House

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-06-25

A Vietnamese dissident blogger with dual French citizenship arrived in Paris on Sunday after he was stripped of his birth nationality by authorities in the one-party state and deported.

Former math lecturer Pham Minh Hoang was put on a plane to Paris late Saturday, weeks after his Vietnamese citizenship was revoked -- a rare move that has sparked outrage among critics of the communist government who accuse it of quashing dissent by any means available.

"I am very sad," Hoang told AFP by phone after his arrival in Paris.

"I tried to do the best I can but today I lost the battle, I lost the war," he said, adding he would continue pushing for democracy in Vietnam.

Hoang said police surrounded his house on Friday night and took him away with no prior warning.

He met French consular officials and a lawyer before his deportation but was unable to say goodbye to his wife Le Thi Kieu Oanh.

"I feel totally defeated... when my husband left, I couldn't say any farewell words, I also feel very angry," Oanh told AFP.

After speaking to Hoang on arrival in France, Oanh said she was at least reassured he no longer faced political persecution.

While authoritarian Vietnam routinely jails critics of its regime, 62-year-old Hoang is the first Vietnam-based dissident to have his citizenship revoked in recent history.

Human Rights Watch called the revocation an "unprecedented and shocking action".

"(It) crosses many human rights red lines on freedom of expression, right to nationality and exercise of basic civil and political freedoms," HRW said in its statement.

Hoang found out his Vietnamese citizenship had been stripped early this month after he received a letter dated May 17 and signed by the president, a decision he unsuccessfully tried to appeal.

He was convicted in 2011 of attempted subversion for publishing a series of articles which prosecutors said were aimed at overthrowing the government.

Hoang was released from jail after 17 months and ordered to serve three years of house arrest. He continued to post articles critical of the government on social media following his release from prison.

Hoang moved to France in 1973 and lived there for 27 years before returning to Vietnam to work as a mathematics lecturer at the Polytechnic University of Ho Chi Minh City.

He told AFP this month he had to stay in Vietnam to care for his disabled brother and elderly mother in law, whom his wife will now look after.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-06-25

  • France 24 soon available in Vietnam

    France 24 soon available in Vietnam

    Read more

  • Vietnam

    US lifts arms ban on Vietnam during first presidential trip to former foe

    Read more

  • VIETNAM

    Vietnam marks 40 years since fall of Saigon

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility