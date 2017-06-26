France’s Macron refuses to recognise Crimea ‘annexation’

President Emmanuel Macron said Monday France refuses to recognise Russia's "annexation" of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea.

Speaking after talks with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Paris, Macron said: "France is committed to Ukraine's sovereignty with its recognised borders."

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday visited Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014, in a trip that Kiev condemned as a violation of its sovereignty.

France: Macron welcomes Poroshenko to Elysee Palace for meetings#France&RealNazi https://t.co/GGVGyt4j3P — Virginia Gilbert (@jennyfrky) June 26, 2017

Western powers accuse Russia of failing to honour its commitments under the Minsk accords framework for ending the violence between government forces and Kremlin-backed rebels in Ukraine's east.

EU leaders agreed last week to extend stringent economic sanctions against Russia for another six months, saying Moscow had failed to meet its commitments on the ceasefire in Ukraine.

Welcome the decision of the EU Council to extend the "Crimea package" of sanctions for 12 months.Price for attempted annexation must rise. — ÐŸÐµÑ‚Ñ€Ð¾ ÐŸÐ¾Ñ€Ð¾ÑˆÐµÐ½ÐºÐ¾ (@poroshenko) June 19, 2017

The French foreign ministry said OSCE observers in Ukraine were being subjected to "unacceptable intimidation and obstacles".

When Macron met Putin in May, shortly after the new French leader took office, he admitted the two had "disagreed on a number of things".

