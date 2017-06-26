International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

Left-wing activism on the rise in the United States

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

'Huge failure' on refugee crisis is 'existential problem for EU'

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Divisions over migration policy: What should the EU do?

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

A trip through France's breathtaking Auvergne region

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

When Modi met Trump: Budding romance or one-night stand?

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

How to counter Islamic State group propaganda?

Read more

THE OBSERVERS

Coal power plant in Senegal worries residents; and the Venezuelan TV show... in a bus

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Italian government bails out two regional banks

Read more

FASHION

Behind the scenes at Dior’s star-studded desert show

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

France’s Macron refuses to recognise Crimea ‘annexation’

© Alian Jocard, AFP | French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes the Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to the Elysée Palace on June 26, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-06-26

President Emmanuel Macron said Monday France refuses to recognise Russia's "annexation" of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea.

Speaking after talks with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Paris, Macron said: "France is committed to Ukraine's sovereignty with its recognised borders."

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday visited Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014, in a trip that Kiev condemned as a violation of its sovereignty.

Western powers accuse Russia of failing to honour its commitments under the Minsk accords framework for ending the violence between government forces and Kremlin-backed rebels in Ukraine's east.

EU leaders agreed last week to extend stringent economic sanctions against Russia for another six months, saying Moscow had failed to meet its commitments on the ceasefire in Ukraine.

The French foreign ministry said OSCE observers in Ukraine were being subjected to "unacceptable intimidation and obstacles".

When Macron met Putin in May, shortly after the new French leader took office, he admitted the two had "disagreed on a number of things".

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-06-26

  • PORTUGAL

    Portugal wins first ever Eurovision Song Contest

    Read more

  • UKRAINE - RUSSIA

    Exiled former Russian lawmaker shot dead in Kiev

    Read more

  • UKRAINE - RUSSIA

    Russia’s Lavrov announces new Ukraine ceasefire

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility