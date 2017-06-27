Russia cracks down on hooligans ahead of 2018 World Cup

Russia is currently hosting the FIFA Confederations Cup. The football tournament brings together eight teams in four Russian cities. It's a perfect opportunity for the country to test its stadiums but also its security before it hosts the World Cup next year. Hooligans are one of the main challenges. Our correspondents in Moscow went to find out how Russian authorities are cracking down on violent fans.
A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett, Charlotte Prudhomme and Laura Burloux.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.