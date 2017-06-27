International News 24/7

 

Could France's Macron be Europe's climate hero?

Russia cracks down on hooligans ahead of 2018 World Cup

Award-winning author Lionel Shriver: Trump 'stole my idea'

DR Congo authorities find ten more mass graves in Kasai

Poll suggests Trump presidency takes toll on US image abroad

France's new parliament: 'Debutante ball' at the Bourbon Palace

Music show: Electro Deluxe, Paris Hip-Hop Festival and TLC's comeback

Frankfurt leads Paris in race for Brexit spoils

20 years of Harry Potter

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-06-27

Russia cracks down on hooligans ahead of 2018 World Cup

Russia is currently hosting the FIFA Confederations Cup. The football tournament brings together eight teams in four Russian cities. It's a perfect opportunity for the country to test its stadiums but also its security before it hosts the World Cup next year. Hooligans are one of the main challenges. Our correspondents in Moscow went to find out how Russian authorities are cracking down on violent fans.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett, Charlotte Prudhomme and Laura Burloux.

By Elena VOLOCHINE , Thomas LOWE

Our guests

Sebastien LOUIS

Historian and hooliganism specialist

Archives

2017-06-26 Americas

Left-wing activism on the rise in the United States

Since becoming US President, Donald Trump has done his utmost to unpick the patchwork of policies that the Obama administration had stitched together. But despite having a...

2017-06-23 winegrower

Will global warming ruin French wine production?

Global warming is having a profound impact on the molecular make-up of grapes and therefore what we put in our wine glasses. According to one US study, the amount of land...

2017-06-22 Africa

South Sudan: A rare look at both sides of the civil war

The brutal civil war in South Sudan is now well into its fourth year and shows no sign of ending. After violent clashes between government and opposition forces in the capital...

2017-06-21 Middle East

Qatar out in the cold: What's behind the diplomatic crisis?

The small but energy-rich country of Qatar normally basks in the heat. But earlier this month, several of its powerful Gulf neighbours decided to leave it out in the cold. Led by...

