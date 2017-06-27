International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

DR Congo authorities find ten more mass graves in Kasai

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Poll suggests Trump presidency takes toll on US image abroad

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

France's new parliament: 'Debutante ball' at the Bourbon Palace

Read more

ENCORE!

Music show: Electro Deluxe, Paris Hip-Hop Festival and TLC's comeback

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Frankfurt leads Paris in race for Brexit spoils

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

20 years of Harry Potter

Read more

THE DEBATE

Modi meets Trump: The ties that bind US, India leaders

Read more

FOCUS

Left-wing activism on the rise in the United States

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

'Huge failure' on refugee crisis is 'existential problem for EU'

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Business

EU hits Google with record €2.4bn euro antitrust fine

© Justin Sullivan, Getty Images North America, AFP | The Google logo displayed at the company’s headquarters in Mountain View, California on September 2, 2015.

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-06-27

The European Union's competition watchdog has slapped a record 2.42 billion euro ($2.72 billion) fine on internet giant Google for breaching antitrust rules with its online shopping service.

European regulators said Tuesday that "Google has abused its market dominance as a search engine by giving an illegal advantage to another Google product, its comparison shopping service."

It gave the Mountain View, California, company 90 days to stop or face fines of up to 5 percent of the average daily worldwide turnover of parent company Alphabet.

The European Commission, which polices EU competition rules, alleges Google elevates its shopping service even when other options might have better deals.

The Commission said Google "gave prominent placement in its search results only to its own comparison shopping service, whilst demoting rival services. It stifled competition on the merits in comparison shopping markets."

Google maintains it's just trying to package its search results in a way that makes it easier for consumers to find what they want.

"When you shop online, you want to find the products you're looking for quickly and easily. And advertisers want to promote those same products. That's why Google shows shopping ads, connecting our users with thousands of advertisers, large and small, in ways that are useful for both," Kent Walker, senior vice president at Google, said in a statement.

"We will review the Commission's decision in detail as we consider an appeal, and we look forward to continuing to make our case," he said.

The fine is the highest ever imposed in Europe for anti-competitive behavior, exceeding a 1.06 billion euros penalty on Silicon Valley chip maker Intel in 2009.

But the penalty is likely to leave a bigger dent in Google's pride and reputation than its finances. Alphabet has more than $92 billion (82 billion euros) in cash, including nearly $56 billion (50 billion euros) in accounts outside of Europe.

(AP)

Date created : 2017-06-27

  • FRANCE

    Google’s Paris offices raided in tax fraud investigation

    Read more

  • EU

    EU hits Google with new antitrust charge over Android

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    France demands €1.6 billion from Google in back taxes

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility