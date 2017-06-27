EXCLUSIVE: Battle for IS group stronghold of Raqqa still unpredictable

The Islamic State (IS) group-held city of Raqqa in Syria is nearly encircled by a US-backed, Kurdish-led coalition, but efforts to gain ground and help civilians trapped behind enemy lines remain a slow and dangerous process.

Civilians who have been freed by Kurdish fighters say IS militants are struggling to defend their last remaining positions, with the frontline only 400 metres from the wall encircling the old city.

They say food and water supplies are nearly depleted.

The security situation, nevertheless, remains unpredictable and while Kurdish fighters know they are better equipped than the jihadists, they know they can't let down their guard.

Click on the player above to see FRANCE 24's full report from the frontlines of the battle for Raqqa.

Date created : 2017-06-27