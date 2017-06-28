Trump accepts French invitation to attend Bastille Day parade

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday accepted an invitation from his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade on July 14, despite public differences between the two world leaders.
Trump has accepted to attend France’s national holiday festivities as part of the commemoration marking the 100th anniversary of the entry of the United States into World War I, the Elysée presidential palace said in a statement.
“To mark the occasion, American soldiers will take part in the parade alongside their French brothers in arms,” the Elysée added.
The invitation was extended the previous day during a telephone call, in which the two presidents also agreed on a joint military response against Damascus in the event of a chemical attack in war-torn Syria.
