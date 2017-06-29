International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

South African court bars schools from promoting any one religion

Read more

THE DEBATE

Wannacry more: How vulnerable are we to cyber attacks?

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Time to remove fake Trump 'Time' covers from display!

Read more

FOCUS

Spain struggles to tackle violence against women

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

How drones are transforming the battleground in Syria

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: The Netflix debate, 'Faces Places' and 'Marnie'

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Over 8,000 migrants rescued from Mediterranean in 48 hours

Read more

THE DEBATE

Farewell to arms? Crucial step for Colombia peace process

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Angela Merkel softens resistance to gay marriage

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Asia-pacific

Pope aide Pell charged with child sex abuse: police

© AFP file photo | Pope aide and Australian Cardinal George Pell has been charged with multiple child sex offences in Australia

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-06-29

Vatican finance chief Cardinal George Pell was Thursday charged with multiple child sex offences in Australia, police said.

Pell, the country's most senior Catholic cleric, was interviewed in Rome by Australian police last October over the allegations which he strongly denies.

"Victoria Police have charged Cardinal George Pell with historical sexual assault offences," Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton told reporters.

"There are multiple complainants relating to those charges."

Patton said the 76-year-old was charged on summons and was required to appear at Melbourne Magistrates Court on July 18 for a hearing.

Patton would not take any questions, citing the need to preserve the integrity of the judicial process.

The Pell charges came at the final stages of a long-running national inquiry into institutional responses to child sex abuse, which was ordered by the government in 2012.

The cardinal has appeared before the royal commission three times, once in person and twice via video-link, during which he admitted that he "mucked up" in dealing with paedophile priests in Victoria state in the 1970s.

Pell was ordained in Rome in 1966 before returning to Australia in 1971 and rising to become the nation's top Catholic official.

He left for the Vatican in 2014 after being hand-picked by Pope Francis to make the church's finances more transparent.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-06-29

  • FRANCE

    French probe into cardinal’s alleged abuse cover-up dismissed

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    French Cardinal Barbarin recognizes ‘errors’ in handling of sex abuse cases

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Child abuse scandal puts French cardinal in ‘spotlight’

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility