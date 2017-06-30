International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Tribute to a fighter: France remembers Simone Veil; Grubby deal? Theresa May's tenous grip on power

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

French port of Le Havre celebrates 500 years of history

Read more

FOCUS

Hong Kong's youth divided over its future, 20 years after handover

Read more

REPORTERS

Women in Saudi Arabia: A long road to equality

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Start me up: World's biggest startup hub opens in Paris

Read more

#TECH 24

Station F: World's largest startup incubator opens in Paris

Read more

ENCORE!

Rapper 50 Cent on his hit TV series 'Power'

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

A little piece of paradise: France's Glenan archipelago

Read more

#THE 51%

Home sweet home: The Argentinian jail that's built a house for mothers with children

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Macron's presidential portrait gets a Twitter makeover

Text by Tracy MCNICOLL

Latest update : 2017-06-30

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted his official presidential portrait to the world on Thursday. And social media took it from there.

The tech savvy 39-year-old Macron evidently took the time to position two smartphones just behind his right hand for the carefully calibrated photo -- unusually modern props for a French leader’s traditional portrait. Shortly after his history-book-bound snapshot was released on Thursday, the French leader went on to attend the launch of the world’s largest start-up incubator in Paris.

So Macron himself couldn’t have been surprised by how quickly the official likeness, poised to hang in public buildings across the country, was memed and misappropriated to the glee of social media. FRANCE 24 presents some of Twitter users’ quirkiest takes.

The impostors

Some had stand-ins for the president, like French footballer Zinedine Zidane...

Or House of Cards's slithery fictional politician, Frank Underwood.

Others seemed to think Macron was the impostor, be it of Barack Obama...

Or of another television president, the West Wing's Josiah Bartlett.

The wacky

Some are frankly just out there.

This one would make good wall art for a child's room, the tweeter suggests, complete with Teletubbies accents.

Another appealed to the kids turning the French president into a fidget spinner. Its author suggests he will need such a gizmo to calm his nerves during Macron's promised labour reforms.

One tweeter recalled Macron's investment banker past, likening him to the Wolf of Wall Street.

Another reminded Macron, a young man, that he doesn't have to feel down. His fledgling La République en Marche party picked itself off the ground.

One meme might double as an advertisement for the Paris 2024 Olympic bid.

The interlopers

In terms of political commentary, the presidential portrait also saw photoshopped photobombs. Here, disgraced conservative presidential candidate François Fillon, considered a shoo-in to win the Elysée Palace before scandals stymied that dream, still looks aggrieved.

Former Socialist Prime Minister Manuel Valls, another disappointed erstwhile Elysée contender, came in for similar treatment.

Perhaps more ominously for Macron, a phalanx of union demonstrators have photobombed their way into the palace gardens here.


Choose your own adventure

Well? On your marks, get set, en marche!

Date created : 2017-06-30

  • France

    Silicon-sur-Seine: France's Macron opens world's biggest tech start-up incubator

    Read more

  • France

    Macron's 'complex thoughts' too much for Bastille Day press conference

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Macron’s official presidential photo captures political balancing act

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility