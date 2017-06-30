Macron's presidential portrait gets a Twitter makeover
Latest update : 2017-06-30
French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted his official presidential portrait to the world on Thursday. And social media took it from there.
The tech savvy 39-year-old Macron evidently took the time to position two smartphones just behind his right hand for the carefully calibrated photo -- unusually modern props for a French leader’s traditional portrait. Shortly after his history-book-bound snapshot was released on Thursday, the French leader went on to attend the launch of the world’s largest start-up incubator in Paris.
So Macron himself couldn’t have been surprised by how quickly the official likeness, poised to hang in public buildings across the country, was memed and misappropriated to the glee of social media. FRANCE 24 presents some of Twitter users’ quirkiest takes.
The impostors
Some had stand-ins for the president, like French footballer Zinedine Zidane...
Portrait officieux. pic.twitter.com/teSJ4N1OQb— Eurosport.fr (@Eurosport_FR) June 29, 2017
Or House of Cards's slithery fictional politician, Frank Underwood.
EXCLU - La vÃ©ritable version de la photo officielle du prÃ©sident #Macron... pic.twitter.com/I1cOLwj3FR— On en a gros ðŸ‚ (@EreA_Lehcim) June 29, 2017
Others seemed to think Macron was the impostor, be it of Barack Obama...
Hmmm, I wonder what country/politician Macron is using as a reference these days... #StateOfTheUnion #PortraitOfficiel pic.twitter.com/8tAXU429qe— Anna Winterstein (@Awstein) June 29, 2017
Or of another television president, the West Wing's Josiah Bartlett.
La #photo officielle d'@EmmanuelMacron me fait furieusement penser Ã une sÃ©rie US trÃ¨s connue. Allez savoir pourquoi ... #TheWestWing pic.twitter.com/CeZPjQZ8Sy— Manuel AtrÃ©ide (@Manuelatreide) June 29, 2017
The wacky
Some are frankly just out there.
Il est mieux ce #PortraitOfficiel de Macron. pic.twitter.com/uVlgic7WLG— ClÃ©mentine Rebillat (@clerebillat) June 29, 2017
This one would make good wall art for a child's room, the tweeter suggests, complete with Teletubbies accents.
Le portrait #Macron, existe aussi en poster sympa que tu peux accrocher dans la chambre de ton enfant. #PoseTonMacron pic.twitter.com/nuAUIXU41h— Hamilcar (@HamilcarB) June 29, 2017
Another appealed to the kids turning the French president into a fidget spinner. Its author suggests he will need such a gizmo to calm his nerves during Macron's promised labour reforms.
Le macron spinner, pour calmer nos nerfs pendant la rÃ©forme du code du travail. pic.twitter.com/2yin9qZskz— Freud_is_alive (@Freud_is_alive) June 29, 2017
One tweeter recalled Macron's investment banker past, likening him to the Wolf of Wall Street.
The Wolf of Elysee #macron #france #portrait #president pic.twitter.com/kZQWwmebUB— Fred Boot (@fredboot) June 30, 2017
Another reminded Macron, a young man, that he doesn't have to feel down. His fledgling La République en Marche party picked itself off the ground.
ðŸŽ¶ It's fun to stay at the LREM !! ðŸŽ¶ #PortraitOfficiel #PoseTonMacron pic.twitter.com/TXdE1ub28D— IAN (@IanMaddison) June 29, 2017
One meme might double as an advertisement for the Paris 2024 Olympic bid.
On va pas Ã la salle, nous ? pic.twitter.com/UVMUXgApyx— Franck (@franckb22) June 29, 2017
The interlopers
In terms of political commentary, the presidential portrait also saw photoshopped photobombs. Here, disgraced conservative presidential candidate François Fillon, considered a shoo-in to win the Elysée Palace before scandals stymied that dream, still looks aggrieved.
Exclusif : Le portrait officiel de Macron avant retouche#PortraitOfficiel #photobomb pic.twitter.com/AzGTVILILs— Milo (@MiloLePetitChat) June 29, 2017
Former Socialist Prime Minister Manuel Valls, another disappointed erstwhile Elysée contender, came in for similar treatment.
Ma prÃ©fÃ©rÃ©e x) #PoseTonMacron pic.twitter.com/DxFg3Eclpi— ðŸ R.R Moriarty ðŸ (@WinonaMoriarty) June 29, 2017
Perhaps more ominously for Macron, a phalanx of union demonstrators have photobombed their way into the palace gardens here.
Nous, on prÃ©fÃ¨re cette version du #PortraitOfficiel. (via FrÃ©dÃ©ric Vialle) pic.twitter.com/WFHYFa2uv1— Le temps des lilas (@LeTempsDesLilas) June 29, 2017
Choose your own adventure
Well? On your marks, get set, en marche!
Surprenez-nous ! pic.twitter.com/kjJ0wquMd7— Topito (@topito_com) June 29, 2017
Date created : 2017-06-30