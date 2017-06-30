International News 24/7

 

German parliament legalises same-sex marriage

© Britta Pedersen, AFP | Rainbow-coloured balloons in front of the Reichstag, in Berlin, after a demonstration against homophobia in May 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-06-30

Germany's parliament voted on Friday to legalise gay marriage.

This comes after Chancellor Angela Merkel did an about-face that freed members of conservative party to vote their "conscience" rather than follow party lines.

Norbert Lammert, president of the parliament, said 393 lawmakers voted to approve the amendment, while 226 voted against and four abstained.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-06-30

