International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

#THE 51%

Home sweet home: The Argentinian jail that's built a house for mothers with children

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Four widows of Nigerian activists launch civil case against Shell

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

India heads towards common market with sweeping tax reform

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Xi Jinping vows support to Hong Kong'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Spotlight on Macron's official portrait

Read more

ENCORE!

Making a splash: We dive into David Hockney’s body of work

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Macron's official portrait scrutinised for symbols

Read more

THE DEBATE

What does the UK want? Tide turns against weakened Theresa May

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Combatting corruption in Brazil through smart software

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Asia-pacific

Protests heat up in Hong Kong as China's President Xi Jinping visits PLA garrison

© Anthony Wallace, AFP | China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan arrive at Hong Kong's international airport on June 29, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-06-30

Chinese President Xi Jinping, visiting Hong Kong for the 20th anniversary of the city's return to Chinese rule, inspected more than 3,000 People's Liberation Army troops on Friday, as pro-democracy campaigners geared up for protests.

His visit to the former British colony comes amid heightened tension between China and Hong Kong, where many people are concerned at what they perceive to be increasing interference by Beijing in the city's affairs.

The battle for full democracy has been a defining issue for the city of 7.3 million. It has sown distrust between China and Hong Kong, polarized politics, hampered governance and stoked mass protests.

Xi's visit to the Shek Kong barracks in a quiet and lush corner of Hong Kong came on the second day of his first trip as president to the financial hub ahead of Saturday's anniversary.

Xi, who oversees the PLA in his role as head of the powerful Central Military Commission, repeatedly shouted, "Hello comrades!" and "Comrades, you are working hard!" into four microphones fixed atop his motorcade as martial music blared in
the background.

The troops responded in unison: "Hail to you chief!" and "Serve the people!"

The presence of the PLA in the city has long been one of the most sensitive parts of the city's reversion to Chinese rule, but the garrison, thought to number between 8,000 and 10,000, has kept a noticeably low-key presence.

Hong Kong's large and well-equipped police force - dominated by Hong Kong recruits - remains responsible for routine domestic security and was protecting the streets surrounding the base on Friday.

Security has been tight ahead of the anniversary, with some 9,000 police reportedly deployed to maintain order. Protesters have been kept well away from Xi and his entourage, his hotel, and the venue for the handover day ceremony on Saturday.

Banners critical of China have been largely absent from the streets, though a rally on Saturday could draw tens of thousands of people in an annual demand for full democracy.

Britain returned Hong Kong to Chinese rule on July 1, 1997, under a "one country, two systems" formula that guarantees wide-ranging freedoms and judicial independence unseen in mainland China.

Hong Kong election: young pro-independence politicians emerge as big winners

More than 100,000 people took to the streets in 2014 for 79 days to protest against Beijing's refusal to allow full democracy in the so-called "Occupy" civil disobedience movement.

Few expect anywhere near this scale of protest during Xi's visit, but activists and civil society groups are planning a number of demonstrations. These include a pro-independence rally claiming that Hong Kong had now in effect become a repressed Chinese colony.

Other protests will demand the release of Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo, and justice for victims of the Tiananmen crackdown in Beijing in 1989, that could draw
thousands.

Hong Kong authorities released 26 pro-democracy protesters on Friday who were arrested before Xi's arrival.

"Democracy Now! Now!," they shouted on being released, including young Occupy protest leader Joshua Wong.

After the military inspection, Xi visited a junior police training camp with Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying.

He observed children doing physical training and told them to develop their sense of responsibility so they can serve Hong Kong and "the motherland".

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-06-30

  • Hong Kong

    Hong Kong democracy protests before Xi's visit

    Read more

  • CHINA - HONG KONG

    Security tightened as Chinese president arrives in Hong Kong for landmark visit

    Read more

  • HONG KONG

    Beijing moves to bar Hong Kong rebel lawmakers

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility