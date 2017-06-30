International News 24/7

 

France

French politicians mourn pro-choice lawmaker Simone Veil

© STR, AFP | Simone Veil addressing France's National Assembly, 26 November 1974

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-06-30

An array of leading French politicians took to Twitter on Friday to pay their respects to Simone Veil - who survived the Holocaust to become France's most prominent advocate of women's rights.

Reactions poured in from around the world and from France especially.

Socialist Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo expressed her sentiments: "I feel an immense sadness upon learning of the death of Simone Veil ... My thoughts are with her family."

Gérard Collomb, France's Interior Minister, tweeted that "her destiny was united with the Republic, her work will enlighten us forever.

Florian Philippot, Vice-President of the National Front described her as "an Immortal," a reference to her among the “Immortals” of the Académie française, the prestigious state-sponsored body overseeing the French language and usage.

Ségolène Royal, France's first female presidential candidate, also took to Twitter: "The world loses a great lady with the death of Simone Veil, her battles will remain an example for all women."

Date created : 2017-06-30

  • FRANCE

    Holocaust survivor Simone Veil joins Académie Française

    Read more

