French politicians mourn pro-choice lawmaker Simone Veil

An array of leading French politicians took to Twitter on Friday to pay their respects to Simone Veil - who survived the Holocaust to become France's most prominent advocate of women's rights.

Reactions poured in from around the world and from France especially.

Socialist Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo expressed her sentiments: "I feel an immense sadness upon learning of the death of Simone Veil ... My thoughts are with her family."

J'Ã©prouve une immense tristesse en apprenant le dÃ©cÃ¨s de #SimoneVeil, qui fut le repÃ¨re de tant dâ€™entre nous. Mes pensÃ©es vont Ã sa famille. pic.twitter.com/kmvKzW4pez — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) 30 June 2017

Gérard Collomb, France's Interior Minister, tweeted that "her destiny was united with the Republic, her work will enlighten us forever.

Simone Veil conjuguait ses combats au fÃ©minin. Son destin Ã©pousa la RÃ©publique. Son Å“uvre nous Ã©clairera Ã jamais. Immense Ã©motion. — GÃ©rard Collomb (@gerardcollomb) 30 June 2017

Florian Philippot, Vice-President of the National Front described her as "an Immortal," a reference to her among the “Immortals” of the Académie française, the prestigious state-sponsored body overseeing the French language and usage.

Une Immortelle, une intelligence est partie. PensÃ©es pour sa famille et ses proches. #SimoneVeil — Florian Philippot (@f_philippot) 30 June 2017

Ségolène Royal, France's first female presidential candidate, also took to Twitter: "The world loses a great lady with the death of Simone Veil, her battles will remain an example for all women."

Date created : 2017-06-30