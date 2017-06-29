The good life in paradise: France's Glenan archipelago

It's a little piece of paradise, just twenty kilometres off the French coast of Brittany. The area is as for its unique way of life famous as the Glenan archipelago, which lies dotted amid the crystal clear waters. The largest of these ten enchanting islands are Saint Nicolas, Penfret and the Loch.
Take a break and join FRANCE 24 as we take you to a place so stunning it has to be seen to be believed.
