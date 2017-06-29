International News 24/7

 

From young apprentices to accomplished craftsmen, from farmers to Michelin-starred chefs... We meet the people who keep French heritage alive. Saturday at 7.20 am. Or you can catch it online from Friday.

Latest update : 2017-06-30

The good life in paradise: France's Glenan archipelago

It's a little piece of paradise, just twenty kilometres off the French coast of Brittany. The area is as for its unique way of life famous as the Glenan archipelago, which lies dotted amid the crystal clear waters. The largest of these ten enchanting islands are Saint Nicolas, Penfret and the Loch.

Take a break and join FRANCE 24 as we take you to a place so stunning it has to be seen to be believed.

By FRANCE 24

