In pictures: World leaders pay respects and bid farewell to former German chancellor Kohl

Current and former world leaders gathered in the the European Parliament on Saturday in an unprecedented ceremony to bid farewell to late German chancellor Helmut Kohl, one of the architects of modern Europe.

Among the speakers were French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and former US president Bill Clinton.

France's Macron said, "In Helmut Kohl we have lost a great European"

Kohl died on June 16 at age 87 and served as chancellor from 1982 to 1998. His coffin was draped with the flag of the European Union, and only the EU flag, out of respect for his reputation as one of the key engineers behind German reunification and the expansion of the EU.

He will be buried in the German town of Speyer later in the day.

In pictures: World leaders bid farewell to former chancellor Helmut Kohl German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at the ceremony for former chancellor Helmut Kohl at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, on July 1, 2017. Kohl, who oversaw German reunification, was also a driving force in the EU's integration. © Sebastien Bozon, AFP

Spain's former queen and king, Sofia (right) and Juan Carlos (centre), arrive for the ceremony in tribute of Kohl. © Sebastien Bozon, AFP

European Council President Donald Tusk (left) shakes hands with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (right) ahead of the ceremony. © Sebastien Bozon, AFP

European military personnel carry Kohl’s coffin into the European Parliament in Strasbourg, in eastern France. © Patrick Hertzog, AFP

(right to left) French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former US President Bill Clinton pay their respects at the memorial. © Patrick Hertzog, AFP

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani (left) addresses the dignitaries present on Kohl's achievements. © Patrick Hertzog, AFP

Former US president Bill Clinton is visibly moved as he salutes Kohl’s coffin. © Patrick Hertzog, AFP

UK PM Theresa May (centre) next to Juncker (left), European Parliament President Antonio Tajani (second left) and Tusk (third left) and former UK PM John Major (far right). © Sebastien Bozon, AFP

Former US president Bill Clinton (left), former French president Nicolas Sarkozy (centre) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gather ahead of the memorial. © Patrick Hertzog, AFP

Merkel delivers a speech for Kohl. This in itself is controversial, with Kohl's last wish being that Merkel stay away from his funeral. He regarded Markel as a traitor and did not forgive easily. © Patrick Hertzog, AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron (left) pays his respects to Kohl’s widow, Maike Kohl-Richter after his speech. © Patrick Hertzog, AFP





















Date created : 2017-07-01