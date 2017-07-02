International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FRANCE IN FOCUS

The secret views and stories behind Paris’s magical skyline

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

UN ends peacekeeping mission in Ivory Coast after 13 years

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

#MerciSimone: Tributes pour in for Simone Veil

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Tribute to a fighter: France remembers Simone Veil; Grubby deal? Theresa May's tenous grip on power

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

French port of Le Havre celebrates 500 years of history

Read more

FOCUS

Hong Kong's youth divided over its future, 20 years after handover

Read more

REPORTERS

Women in Saudi Arabia: A long road to equality

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Start me up: World's biggest startup hub opens in Paris

Read more

#TECH 24

Station F: World's largest startup incubator opens in Paris

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Sports

Germany beats Chile 1-0 in bruising Confederations Cup final

© Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP | Germany's players celebrate winning the 2017 Confederations Cup final football match between Chile and Germany at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on July 2, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-07-02

Germany's experimental young side overcame street-wise Chile to win a bruising Confederations Cup final 1-0 on Sunday, vindicating Joachim Loew's decision to leave most of his world champions at home.

Lars Stindl scored his third goal of the World Cup warm-up tournament in the 20th minute, tapping into an empty net after a defensive blunder.

Chile's frustrations were clear in the second half when Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal squared up to Bayern Munich teammate Joshua Kimmich, who was also shoved by Gary Medel.

Gonzalo Jara then elbowed Germany forward Timo Werner in the face but escaped with a yellow card despite the incident being reviewed by the referee on a pitch-side monitor.

(AP)

 

Date created : 2017-07-02

  • Sport

    Chile beat Portugal on penalties in Confederations Cup semi

    Read more

  • FOOTBALL

    Mario Balotelli signs one-year contract extension with French club Nice

    Read more

  • FOOTBALL

    France beat England 3-2 in thriller friendly

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility