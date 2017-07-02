International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FRANCE IN FOCUS

The secret views and stories behind Paris’s magical skyline

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

UN ends peacekeeping mission in Ivory Coast after 13 years

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

#MerciSimone: Tributes pour in for Simone Veil

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Tribute to a fighter: France remembers Simone Veil; Grubby deal? Theresa May's tenous grip on power

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

French port of Le Havre celebrates 500 years of history

Read more

FOCUS

Hong Kong's youth divided over its future, 20 years after handover

Read more

REPORTERS

Women in Saudi Arabia: A long road to equality

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Start me up: World's biggest startup hub opens in Paris

Read more

#TECH 24

Station F: World's largest startup incubator opens in Paris

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Deadly suicide bombing hits refugee camp in Iraq

© International Committee of the Red Cross in Iraq on Twitter | Thousands of displaced Iraqis live in the 60 Kilo area of Ramadi. Here, some of them can be seen after a delivery of food, cooking and hygiene items by the ICRC in November 2016.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-07-02

A suicide bomber attacked a camp for displaced Iraqis in Anbar province on Sunday, killing 14 people, a police major and a doctor said.

The blast at the 60 Kilo camp west of Anbar capital Ramadi also wounded 13 people.

The doctor and the major both said that most of the victims were women and children, but the officer also told AFP that two security personnel including a captain were among the dead.

Adnan Fayhan, the head of the local council in the Al-Wafaa area, where the camp is located, said that the camp would be closed following the attack.

“All the displaced people in the camp will be brought to the 18 Kilo camp west of Ramadi,” as it is “safer and receives more aid,” Fayhan said.

“The 60 Kilo camp will be closed after all the displaced people have been brought to the 18 Kilo camp,” he said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but the Islamic State jihadist group frequently carries out suicide bombings targeting civilians in Iraq.

Iraqi forces retook the cities of Ramadi and Fallujah from IS, but the jihadists still hold areas in western Anbar, and the province still faces major security challenges.

IS overran large areas north and west of Baghdad in 2014, but Iraqi forces backed by US-led air strikes and other support have since regained much of the territory they lost.

Iraqi forces are now in the final stages of the battle to retake Mosul from IS, but will have more fighting to do in Anbar and elsewhere after recapturing the country’s second city.

Security in some parts of Iraq will likely worsen as IS loses more ground and increasingly returns to insurgent-style bombings and hit-and-run attacks.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-07-02

  • IRAQ

    Iraqi military retakes Mosul's historic Al-Nuri mosque

    Read more

  • FRANCE - IRAQ

    Franco-Swiss journalist wounded in Iraq’s Mosul dies of injuries

    Read more

  • IRAQ

    IS group blows up Mosul’s landmark Grand al-Nuri mosque

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility