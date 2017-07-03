FARC leader being treated for stroke, say doctors

The leader of Colombia's FARC rebel group, Rodrigo Londono, has suffered a stroke and been admitted to hospital in "satisfactory" condition, doctors at the clinic said on Sunday.
Londono, 58, who goes by the nom de guerre "Timochenko," is awake and alert after being admitted to a university hospital in the city of Villavicencio in central Colombia, according to doctors at the facility.
His stroke occurred just days after the FARC -- short for the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia -- declared it had finished the process of disarming, effectively dismantling Latin America's oldest armed guerrilla force after more than a half-century of civil war.
Doctors said the FARC leader admitted himself to the facility after noticing "a change in his manner of speaking" and a loss of muscle strength" -- especially in his left arm.
Doctors said they will continue to monitor his condition, without saying how long they expect him to remain hospitalised.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.