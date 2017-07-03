International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

TALKING EUROPE

Albanian PM: 'We are the most euro-optimistic nation in Europe'

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

EU arts and heritage: What's the cost of our culture?

Read more

WOMEN IN SCIENCE

Brazilian geneticist Mayana Zatz, tracking rare diseases

Read more

FOCUS

In Brazil, activists risk death to defend their land

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Saving migrants at sea: The story of Captain Klaus Vogel

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

The secret views and stories behind Paris’s magical skyline

Read more

ENCORE!

The Yokel: American bluegrass with a French twist

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Iran to sign energy deal with France's Total, biggest since sanctions lifted

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

French papers compare President Macron to Roman god Jupiter

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Macron pledges to lift in the autumn state of emergency in place since 2015 terror attacks

© Eric Feferberg, AFP | French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a special congress gathering both houses of parliament (National Assembly and Senate) in the palace of Versailles, outside Paris, on July 3, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-07-03

French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday he will "this autumn" lift a state of emergency in effect since the jihadist attacks in Paris in November 2015 that killed 130 people.

"I will re-establish the freedoms of the French people by lifting the state of emergency this autumn, because these freedoms are the precondition of the existence of a strong democracy," Macron said in an address to both houses of parliament.

The French leader last month set out a tough new anti-terrorism law designed to allow the lifting of the state of emergency, which has been extended five times.

Macron discusses state of emergency in Versailles address

The current provision expires in mid-July, when Macron's new centrist government is expected to extend it again until November 1 while the new law is prepared.

The legislation has received the go-ahead from France's top administrative court despite concerns from rights groups including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch that it will enshrine into law draconian powers allowed under the state of emergency.

Amnesty complained last month that French authorities were abusing anti-terrorism measures by using them to curb legitimate protests.

The new anti-terror law would give French authorities greater powers to act to protect an event or location thought to be at risk from attack, without first seeking permission from the courts.

The draft law would also allow places of worship thought to be promoting extremism to be shut down for up to six months.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe argued it struck the "right balance" between respecting freedoms and reinforcing security.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-07-03

  • FRANCE-POLITICS

    Macron redefines tradition with contested speech at Versailles

    Read more

  • France

    Macron's 'complex thoughts' too much for Bastille Day press conference

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    French far-left MPs to boycott Macron's Versailles speech

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility