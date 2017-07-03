Live: France's Macron delivers contested 'state of the union' speech in Versailles

President Emmanuel Macron is giving a rare – and contested – address to a joint session of France’s parliament, gathered for the occasion in the chateau of Versailles. Watch his speech live on FRANCE 24.

Macron will lay out his political, security and diplomatic priorities to lawmakers of both the National Assembly and Senate, but some critics have called the speech into question and are boycotting the event.

Critics in France’s splintered opposition fear Macron is overstepping his powers, drawing comparisons to Napoleon and the pharaohs of ancient Egypt.

Left-wing lawmakers are angry that he wants to strip worker protections through a decree-like procedure, allowing little parliamentary debate.

Others fear he is overshadowing Prime Minister Édouard Philippe, and dangerously sweeping aside the country’s democratic traditions.

The event is similar to the “state of the union” speech given yearly by US presidents, and meant to set the tone for his five-year presidency.

Click on the player above to watch Macron's Versailles speech live

