International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FRANCE IN FOCUS

French port of Le Havre celebrates 500 years of history

Read more

THE OBSERVERS DIRECT

Smartphones vs climate change: the e-Poppers of the South Pacific

Read more

ENCORE!

A poetic vision of Chile

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Vegetarian farmer sends beef cattle herd to animal sanctuary

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Nigerian FM praises US for its support against Boko Haram

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Petitions call for Simone Veil to enter France's Pantheon

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Macron's 'monarchical' address to French lawmakers

Read more

THE DEBATE

The 'Sun President': Macron sets out five-year plan at Versailles Palace

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Albanian PM: 'We are the most euro-optimistic nation in Europe'

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Live: French PM Philippe presents reform program to Parliament

© Geoffroy van der Hasselt, AFP | Prime Minister Philippe during a press conference on the governments' court of auditors on June 29

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-07-04

French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe will unveil on Tuesday his government's first steps towards the "transformation" of the country promised by President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron and his new centrist party Republic on the Move (LREM) swept to power in elections in May and June on promises to rejuvenate French politics, boost entrepreneurship and overhaul the social security system.

Philippe will set out the measures the government intends to put to parliament over the next 12 months, including controversial labour market reforms, tax cuts for businesses and a law to improve ethical standards in public life.

Macron, France's youngest president at just 39, gave a speech in front of both houses of parliament on Monday, saying that he was not aiming for mere reforms but a "transformation" of the political system and the economy of the country.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2017-07-04

  • FRANCE

    Macron pledges to transform politics in address before parliament at Versailles

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Macron vows to lift in the autumn state of emergency in place since 2015 terror attacks

    Read more

  • FRANCE-POLITICS

    Live: France's Macron delivers contested 'state of the union' speech in Versailles

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility