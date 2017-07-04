Live: French PM Philippe presents reform program to Parliament

French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe will unveil on Tuesday his government's first steps towards the "transformation" of the country promised by President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron and his new centrist party Republic on the Move (LREM) swept to power in elections in May and June on promises to rejuvenate French politics, boost entrepreneurship and overhaul the social security system.

Philippe will set out the measures the government intends to put to parliament over the next 12 months, including controversial labour market reforms, tax cuts for businesses and a law to improve ethical standards in public life.

Macron, France's youngest president at just 39, gave a speech in front of both houses of parliament on Monday, saying that he was not aiming for mere reforms but a "transformation" of the political system and the economy of the country.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

