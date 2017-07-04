North Korea launches ballistic missile, says South Korea military

South Korea's military says North Korea has launched another ballistic missile.
The launch is part of a string of test-firings in recent months as the North works to build a nuclear-tipped missile that could reach the United States.
The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that Tuesday's launch was made from North Korea's North Phyongan province. The joint chief's statement says the launch was immediately reported to South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
It wasn't immediately clear if this was a routine firing of a short-range missile or an attempt to perfect North Korea's longer range missiles.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.