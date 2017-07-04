International News 24/7

 

France

One dead, six wounded by gunman in Southern France, according to local offical

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-07-04

One person was shot dead and six others injured, two seriously, when a gunman opened fire in the southern French city of Toulouse late Monday, a local source said.

Local press reported that a gunman on a scooter opened fire at around 9:00 pm (1900 GMT) in the La Reynerie district of Toulouse.

"No possibilities are ruled out, but there is at this stage no indication of any terrorist element" connected to the incident, the official added.

The favoured theory is that the shooting was some revenge killing, a source close to the enquiry said.

Local officials, meanwhile, said extra security had been deployed to the area.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-07-04

