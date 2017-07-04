Venezuela’s Chief Prosecutor refuses court summons

Venezuela's chief prosecutor, Luisa Ortega Diaz, refused to appear in court Tuesday in what she branded a trumped-up case by the authorities after she defied them over the country's deadly political crisis.
"I have not turned up to the Supreme Court. I am not going to condone a circus that will stain our history with shame," prosecutor Luisa Ortega told a news conference, as the tribunal was due to hear charges of alleged misconduct against her.
