Inside Scandinavia's first women-only mosque

The Danish capital Copenhagen is home to Scandinavia's first mosque run entirely by and for women. The Mariam mosque is headed by the feminist Sherin Khankan. Only women can be imams and take part in the Friday prayers. It's Khankan's way of fighting both for a progressive Islam and against growing Islamophobia in Denmark. FRANCE 24's team in Copenhagen have been to find out more.
A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett, Jessica Sestili and Aline Schmidt.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.