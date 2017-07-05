International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

Inside Scandinavia's first women-only mosque

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: 'The Nile Hilton Incident', 'Kiss Me' and 'Despicable Me 3'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Cuban government to reopen 'love hotels'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

You're ridiculous! Juncker lashes out at EU parliament after MEPs' no-show

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'France must be more ambitious' in fight against global warming

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

A Trumpian Independence Day

Read more

THE DEBATE

North Korea Missile Threat: Old problems, new solutions?

Read more

ACCESS ASIA

Pakistan cracks down on organ trafficking

Read more

FOCUS

US cities, universities and citizens pledge to uphold Paris climate deal

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-07-05

Inside Scandinavia's first women-only mosque

The Danish capital Copenhagen is home to Scandinavia's first mosque run entirely by and for women. The Mariam mosque is headed by the feminist Sherin Khankan. Only women can be imams and take part in the Friday prayers. It's Khankan's way of fighting both for a progressive Islam and against growing Islamophobia in Denmark. FRANCE 24's team in Copenhagen have been to find out more.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett, Jessica Sestili and Aline Schmidt.

By Claire DEBUYSER , Lisa LOUIS

Our guests

Sara FARRIS

Senior Lecturer in Sociology at Goldsmiths, University of London

Archives

2017-07-04 Americas

US cities, universities and citizens pledge to uphold Paris climate deal

The mayors of more than 7,400 cities around the world have vowed that Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate deal will spur greater local...

Read more

2017-07-03 Americas

In Brazil, activists risk death to defend their land

In Brazil, the battle for land is turning increasing deadly. Half the country's land is owned by just 1% of the population and those calling for reform often find themselves a...

Read more

2017-06-30 Asia-pacific

Hong Kong's youth divided over its future, 20 years after handover

Saturday July 1st marks 20 years since Hong Kong was returned by the United Kingdom to China. Chinese president Xi Jinping will be attending the celebrations. The anniversary...

Read more

2017-06-29 Middle East

Iraqi snipers battle the IS group in Mosul

Iraqi special forces sniper units are the first in enemy territory, providing cover for troops clearing up the labyrinthine Old City. But as a FRANCE 24 team in Mosul discovers,...

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility