International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

BUSINESS DAILY

Cuban government to reopen 'love hotels'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

You're ridiculous! Juncker lashes out at EU parliament after MEPs' no-show

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'France must be more ambitious' in fight against global warming

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

A Trumpian Independence Day

Read more

THE DEBATE

North Korea Missile Threat: Old problems, new solutions?

Read more

ACCESS ASIA

Pakistan cracks down on organ trafficking

Read more

FOCUS

US cities, universities and citizens pledge to uphold Paris climate deal

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

French port of Le Havre celebrates 500 years of history

Read more

THE OBSERVERS DIRECT

Smartphones vs climate change: the e-Poppers of the South Pacific

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

French prosecutor seeks jail for Equatorial Guinea president's son

© Abdelhak Senna, AFP (archives)

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-07-05

A French public prosecutor on Wednesday asked a court to sentence the son of Equatorial Guinea’s president to three years in jail on charges of using money plundered from his country to buy Parisian luxury properties and exotic cars.

The public prosecutor also said Obiang should pay a 30 million euro fine and have all his assets in France confiscated.

Teodorin Obiang, eldest son of President Teodoro Obiang and a vice-president himself, denies charges of laundering embezzled public funds. He is being tried in absentia.
The court’s ruling will come at a later date.

The case is the first of several to reach court in a broader judicial investigation into allegations of illicit acquisitions in France by long-time leaders and family relatives in several African countries including Gabon and Congo Republic.

Among the acquisitions at the centre of the trial is a large property bought for 25 million euros ($28.31 million)in 2005 on Paris’s upmarket Avenue Foch, with gymnasium, steam room, hair-dressing studio and a discotheque with cinema screen.

In addition to luxury clothing and jewels, prosecutors say Obiang, built up an exceptional collection of costly cars, which along with clothes, jewels and real estate took the value of all his assets to around 100 million euros.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-07-05

  • EQUATORIAL GUINEA

    ‘Playboy’ son of Equatorial Guinea leader faces corruption charges in Paris

    Read more

  • FRANCE - EQUATORIAL GUINEA

    French court suspends corruption trial of ‘Playboy’ son of Equatorial Guinea leader

    Read more

  • EQUATORIAL GUINEA

    Son of Equatorial Guinea's president goes on trial for graft in Paris

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility