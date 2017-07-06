International News 24/7

 

Europe

LIVE: Trump addresses NATO, North Korea nuclear tension in Warsaw speech

© Saul Loeb, AFP | US President Donald Trump holds a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart at the Royal Castle in Warsaw on July 6, 2017

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-07-06

President Donald Trump is set to address the future of the USA’s role in NATO and North Korea’s missile tests at a highly-anticipated speech at 1pm (GMT+2) from Poland. Watch his speech live on FRANCE 24.

Trump is expected to reaffirm the US’s role in protecting the West when he speaks to a crowd of thousands in the capital’s Krasinski Square, the site of a monument commemorating the 1944 Warsaw Uprising against the Nazi occupation.

According to excerpts of his speech released by the White House in advance, the president will call on Poland and other European nations to stand united against extremism and other "shared enemies" that pose a threat to freedom and sovereignty.

Speaking earlier in the day at a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart,
President Andrzej Duda, Trump said he was considering "some pretty severe things" in response to North Korea's unprecedented launch of a missile capable of reaching the US.

He called on all nations to confront the North Korea's "very, very bad behavior."

He also acknowledged that Russia likely meddled in the US 2016 presidential election, but said it remained unclear. He also repeated past assertions that he believes "other countries" may also have been guilty of the same thing.

Click on the player above to watch President Trump’s speech in Warsaw live

Date created : 2017-07-06

