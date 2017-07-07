International News 24/7

 

Europe

Orchestra serenades Paris music fans from urban balcony perches

Video by Nicholas RUSHWORTH

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-07-07

All the world is a stage for the Paris Chamber Orchestra, which has treated residents of Paris’s 12th arrondissement to a spectacular show as musicians perched upon balconies overlooking the Place d’Aligre market square.

Pierre Sauvageot’s composition mixed music with the apartment building’s own natural sounds and words spoken by its residents in an idiosyncratic symphony Sauvageot likens to a dialogue.

The Paris Chamber Orchestra’s open-air concert of city sounds travels to Marseille in October before heading to Belgium, Austria and the United States.

FRANCE 24's Nick Rushworth reports. 

To watch the video click on the player above.

Date created : 2017-07-07

