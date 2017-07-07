Orchestra serenades Paris music fans from urban balcony perches

All the world is a stage for the Paris Chamber Orchestra, which has treated residents of Paris’s 12th arrondissement to a spectacular show as musicians perched upon balconies overlooking the Place d’Aligre market square.
Pierre Sauvageot’s composition mixed music with the apartment building’s own natural sounds and words spoken by its residents in an idiosyncratic symphony Sauvageot likens to a dialogue.
