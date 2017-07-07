Polish paradox: Poland’s love-hate relationship with the EU

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party, is a maverick. On civil rights, justice and the environment, Poland is increasingly breaking away from EU rules. But public opinion, which has benefited from tens of billions of euros in aid from Brussels, is massively pro-European. It’s a paradox the Polish people have to live with every day. Despite warnings and threats of sanctions from the EU, Law and Justice carries on regardless. FRANCE 24’s Gulliver Cragg reports.
