MEDIAWATCH

Trump meets his maker

REPORTERS

Polish paradox: Poland’s love-hate relationship with the EU

REVISITED

From Rust Belt to Tech Belt: US city of Youngstown set on reinventing itself

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Finally they meet: Trump, Putin sit down at G20; Going ballistic: Italy on its own? Record wave of migrants cross Mediterranean

FRANCE IN FOCUS

A rare look inside France's prison system

#TECH 24

Energy Observer: Sailing the world for a cleaner future

ACROSS AFRICA

Militia groups take over Central African Republic town of Bria

FOCUS

Paradise lost? Thai island of Ko Phangan fights plastic waste

#THE 51%

Are cows safer than women? Photographer protests India's 'double standards'

REPORTERS

An in-depth report by our senior reporters and team of correspondents from around the world. Every Saturday at 9.10 pm Paris time. Or you can catch it online from Friday.

Latest update : 2017-07-07

Polish paradox: Poland’s love-hate relationship with the EU

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party, is a maverick. On civil rights, justice and the environment, Poland is increasingly breaking away from EU rules. But public opinion, which has benefited from tens of billions of euros in aid from Brussels, is massively pro-European. It’s a paradox the Polish people have to live with every day. Despite warnings and threats of sanctions from the EU, Law and Justice carries on regardless. FRANCE 24’s Gulliver Cragg reports.

By Gulliver CRAGG

2017-06-30 Saudi Arabia

Women in Saudi Arabia: A long road to equality

In Saudi Arabia, women are considered second-class citizens. They cannot drive or travel without the authorisation of a male guardian: a brother, father, cousin or even a son....

2017-06-23 Culture

The birth of a film industry: Hollywood and World War I

As we mark the centenary of the United States entering World War I, FRANCE 24 brings you a documentary on the birth of Hollywood. Our journalist Florence Gaillard sheds new light...

2013-04-26 Bashar al-Assad

Syria: Aleppo’s tales of war

Two years into the revolution, Aleppo’s resistance shows no sign of letting up. France 24 brings you a portrait of the rebels who refuse to abandon their city to Bashar al-Assad....

2017-06-16 Europe

Modern-day slaves: Europe's fruit pickers

Every year in southern Europe, five million tonnes of fruit and vegetables are harvested for supermarket shelves. But those supermarkets are seeking ever lower prices, and are...

