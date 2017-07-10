International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE DEBATE

After Mosul: Winning the peace in Iraq

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Last Call: Earth heading for sixth mass extinction

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Paris 2024 Olympic bid: Not a question of if, but when?

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Mosul, a city in ruins

Read more

THE OBSERVERS

The dangerous floods in Côte d'Ivoire; and a solution to plastic pollution in the Philippines

Read more

ENCORE!

Music show: Myles Sanko, Coldplay & JAY-Z

Read more

FOCUS

Coffee machine capsules spark environmental concerns

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Pierre Moscovici: 'France is capable of reforming itself'

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Running the EU: Power to two people?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
THE DEBATE

A live debate on the topic of the day, with four guests. From Monday to Thursday at 7.10 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-07-11

After Mosul: Winning the peace in Iraq

Iraqis are celebrating the liberation of Mosul from Islamic State group militants after three years of occupation. But the retaking of Iraq's second city comes at a very high cost: Many lives have been lost and trust has been broken between the Sunni, Shiite, Kurdish and Yazidi communities. FRANCE 24 looks at how one of the world's oldest city can rebound, and what role Baghdad will play.

Produced by Michele BARBERO, Alessandro XENOS, Christopher DAVIS.

By François PICARD

Our guests

Ranj ALAALDIN

Visiting Fellow, Brookings Institution Doha

Max ABRAHMS

Assistant professor of political science at Northeastern University

Julien THERON

Political scientist, Sciences Po University

Carol MALOUF KHATTAB

Journalist specialised in Islamic organisations covering Middle East & Syria

Follow us

COMMENT(S)

Archives

2017-07-06 migrants

Italy's cry for help: What's Europe's answer to the migrant crisis?

Last week, overwhelmed Italy threatened to shut its border. That forced a crisis meeting of European Union interior ministers to try to impose a long-promised sharing of the...

Read more

2017-07-05 Qatar

Qatar Diplomatic Crisis: Now the deadline has passed, what next?

As the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain gather to discuss the next steps with regard to the continuing stand-off with Qatar, a...

Read more

2017-07-04 Asia-pacific

North Korea Missile Threat: Old problems, new solutions?

Early on Tuesday morning, North Korean state media announced that the secretive Communist country had for the very first time successfully test-launched an intercontinental...

Read more

2017-07-03 Emmanuel Macron

The 'Sun President': Macron sets out five-year plan at Versailles Palace

The French President Emmanuel Macron has given an address to both houses of parliament outlining his roadmap for the next five years. He chose the opulent Palace of Versailles...

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility