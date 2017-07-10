After Mosul: Winning the peace in Iraq

Iraqis are celebrating the liberation of Mosul from Islamic State group militants after three years of occupation. But the retaking of Iraq's second city comes at a very high cost: Many lives have been lost and trust has been broken between the Sunni, Shiite, Kurdish and Yazidi communities. FRANCE 24 looks at how one of the world's oldest city can rebound, and what role Baghdad will play.
Produced by Michele BARBERO, Alessandro XENOS, Christopher DAVIS.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.