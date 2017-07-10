International News 24/7

 

France

France could close 'up to 17' nuclear power plants by 2025

© François Lo Presti, AFP | A nuclear power plant in Chooz, northern France, May 10, 2017.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-07-10

Nicolas Hulot, France’s Minister for Ecological Transition, announced on Monday that France could close “up to 17 nuclear reactors” by 2025.

He says the move is in order to bring policy into line with a law on renewable energy that targets reducing nuclear power to 50 percent of French electricity generation.

“It’s understandable that in order to reach that target, we will have to close some number of reactors…let me plan things out, it could be up to 17 reactors, we’ll have to see,” Hulot told French radio station RTL. “Every reactor comes with its own unique economic, social and even security context.”

Hulot is aiming for France to diversify its electricity generation. The country currently derives close to 75 percent of its electricity from nuclear power, from a total of 58 reactors.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2017-07-10

