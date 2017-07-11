International News 24/7

 

'Madame Dior': Maria Grazia Chiuri sketches out her creative vision

The house of Dior is famed for its feminine chic, yet the label's designers have always been men. Following in the prestigious footsteps of Mr Dior himself, Yves Saint Laurent, John Galliano and Raf Simons, Maria Grazia Chiuri is the first woman to direct the French couture house in its 70-year history. She took time out from the flurry of activity in the workshop to sit down with FRANCE 24 for a chat about feminism, the French approach to cultural heritage and seven decades of fashion history.

By Olivia SALAZAR WINSPEAR

