Live: IOC to announce the award of the 2024, 2028 Olympic Games

Olympic chiefs meeting in Lausanne on Tuesday are expected to announce the award of the 2024 and 2028 Olympic Games to Paris and Los Angeles, respectively.

Paris – whose delegation is being led by French President Emmanuel Macron – and Los Angeles are both presenting their bids to host the 2024 Olympic Games on Tuesday.

However, the committee is widely expected to award the 2024 Games to Paris and the 2028 Olympics to Los Angeles.

Last month IOC bosses backed a plan to award both the 2024 and 2028 Games together, with the recommendation expected to be supported by a vote at their Swiss headquarters on Tuesday.

The Peruvian capital Lima hosts the 130th IOC Congress on September 13, where the vote to decide the 2024 and likely 2028 hosts will be made.

Last week the IOC Evaluation Commission report lavished praise on both LA and Paris, stating there was "very little to separate" the two rivals.

"Members of the Evaluation Commission have used the terms 'forward-looking', 'innovative', 'vibrant' and 'cool' to describe the Los Angeles candidature, and 'historical', 'cultural', 'iconic' and 'amazing backdrops' for that of Paris," said Patrick Baumann, IOC member and chair of the 2024 Evaluation Commission.

"However, whatever the description, it truly is a tale of two great Olympic cities. The two projects are different in nature, but each city presents a proposal which is genuinely authentic and reflects the best of what each has to offer."

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2017-07-11