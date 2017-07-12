Cult Paris concept store Colette to close

The cult Paris concept store Colette -- a regular haunt of Hollywood stars as well as fashionistas -- will close its doors in December, its owners said Wednesday.

"All good things come to an end. After 20 exceptional years Colette is closing its doors," the boutique's founders mother and daughter Colette Roussaux and Sarah Andelman said in a statement.

"Colette Roussaux has reached an age when it's time for her to take her time, and Colette cannot exist without Colette," they added.

The three-storey shop on the fashionable Rue Saint Honore that sells an eclectic mix of luxury lifestyle products and cutting-edge fashion was declared "the coolest shop in town" by fashion critic Suzy Menkes.

It is a regular haunt of legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld. "It's the only shop where I go because they have things no one else has," he said last year.

The shop promised that it would remain true to its spirit until the day its closes "changing every week with numerous new collaborations".

Its premises will be taken over by Saint Laurent, who famously threatened to sue Colette four years ago when they ran a line of parody T-shirts bearing the legend "Ain't Laurent Without Yves" after the death of the label's founder, Yves Saint Laurent.

(AFP)



