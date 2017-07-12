International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

Croatian city of Dubrovnik overwhelmed by mass tourism

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Kenya nurses strike: Deal with unions remains unsigned

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Trump-Russia controversy: Is VP Mike Pence ready to pounce?

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Paris gets its Olympics for the year 2020-something

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

How much will hosting the Olympics cost Paris?

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Donald Trump Jr's 'smoking cannon'

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Police kill six militants in Egypt's Assiut Province

Read more

THE DEBATE

Olympic Bids: Are the Games still worth hosting?

Read more

THE POLITICAL BRIEF

French labour law reform: The mother of all battles for Macron

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Cult Paris concept store Colette to close

© Geoffroy Van der Hasselt, AFP | Visitors enjoy the ball pit at "The beach" an interactive art installation installed to mark the 20th anniversary of the French concept store Colette on March 25, 2017 at the Musee des Arts Décoratifs in Paris.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-07-12

The cult Paris concept store Colette -- a regular haunt of Hollywood stars as well as fashionistas -- will close its doors in December, its owners said Wednesday.

"All good things come to an end. After 20 exceptional years Colette is closing its doors," the boutique's founders mother and daughter Colette Roussaux and Sarah Andelman said in a statement.

"Colette Roussaux has reached an age when it's time for her to take her time, and Colette cannot exist without Colette," they added.

The three-storey shop on the fashionable Rue Saint Honore that sells an eclectic mix of luxury lifestyle products and cutting-edge fashion was declared "the coolest shop in town" by fashion critic Suzy Menkes.

It is a regular haunt of legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld. "It's the only shop where I go because they have things no one else has," he said last year.

The shop promised that it would remain true to its spirit until the day its closes "changing every week with numerous new collaborations".

Its premises will be taken over by Saint Laurent, who famously threatened to sue Colette four years ago when they ran a line of parody T-shirts bearing the legend "Ain't Laurent Without Yves" after the death of the label's founder, Yves Saint Laurent.

(AFP)
 

Date created : 2017-07-12

  • BUSINESS

    France shows UK retailers how to beat competition

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Brand British takes Paris shopping scene by storm

    Read more

  • FRANCE - BUSINESS

    No late-night shopping please, we’re French

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility