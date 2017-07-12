Always on standby: The French Air Force's MEDEVAC team

When French soldiers are injured during overseas missions, they need to be flown back to France for treatment. That task falls to the little-known MEDEVAC regiment of the French Air Force, based in Villacoublay outside Paris. They need to be ready to embark on a rescue mission night and day. FRANCE 24 went along to the airbase to meet the squadron's only female commander. It's also the first time a TV crew has been allowed to film a simulated rescue operation.
A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Aline Schmidt.
