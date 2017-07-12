International News 24/7

 

FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

2017-07-12

Always on standby: The French Air Force's MEDEVAC team

When French soldiers are injured during overseas missions, they need to be flown back to France for treatment. That task falls to the little-known MEDEVAC regiment of the French Air Force, based in Villacoublay outside Paris. They need to be ready to embark on a rescue mission night and day. FRANCE 24 went along to the airbase to meet the squadron's only female commander. It's also the first time a TV crew has been allowed to film a simulated rescue operation.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Aline Schmidt.

By Fanny ALLARD , Haxie MEYERS-BELKIN

Our guests

Lieutenant-Colonel Pierre ZIELINSKY

Former Commanding Officer, Villacoublay Air Base

Archives

2017-07-11 Europe

Croatian city of Dubrovnik overwhelmed by mass tourism

Last year, over a million people visited the beautiful Croatian walled city of Dubrovnik. But the UNESCO World Heritage site on the Adriatic coast is becoming a victim of its own...

2017-07-10 Recycling

Coffee machine capsules spark environmental concerns

Coffee machine capsules are very popular in France, where on average one billion pods are consumed every year. The majority are made from aluminium, yet they're more likely to...

2017-07-07 Asia-pacific

Paradise lost? Thai island of Ko Phangan fights plastic waste

In this edition we head to Thailand's Koh Phangan island. What was once a small and remote fishing community has become a mass tourist destination fuelled by a party scene of...

2017-07-06 Europe

Germany: The end of the road for diesel cars?

The country that invented the diesel engine is having second thoughts. German courts have instructed several cities to limit diesel traffic so as to reduce pollution. In...

