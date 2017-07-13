Live: Macron, Trump to give joint press conference on eve of Bastille Day

French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump will give a joint press conference at 6:15pm Paris time (GMT+2) Thursday as the US leader arrived to take part in Bastille Day celebrations.

Macron welcomed Trump for a whirlwind 36-hour visit that will include talks on the crisis in Syria and the possibility for multilateral counter-terrorism co-operation. Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, showed the US leader and First Lady Melania Trump around Les Invalides, the site of Napoleon's tomb.

After their discussions Macron and Trump will dine at the Michelin-starred Jules Verne restaurant, which offers spectacular views over Paris from the second floor of the Eiffel Tower.

Trump will participate in Bastille Day celebrations on Friday, including the traditional military parade down the Champs-Élysées, and will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the US entering into World War I.

