International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

ENCORE!

Django Reinhardt festival: Gypsy Jazz come rain or shine

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Brexit bounty: Paris expecting financial jobs influx as UK leaves EU

Read more

FOCUS

As Cameroon's jungle shrinks, pygmies' lifestyle is under threat

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Outrage over teen rape case in El Salvador

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Google wins court case over €1.1 billion French tax bill

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Nigerian city of Maiduguri shaken by deadliest attack in months

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

What a star! Andy Murray corrects 'casual sexism' in post-match interview

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Battle of the alpha males? Trump meets Macron in Paris

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Does Trump Jr have a legal case to answer?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Video: Why does Qatar worry its neighbours?

© France 24 screen grab: Understand the Gulf crisis in less than two minutes

Text by Adel GASTEL

Latest update : 2017-07-13

Qatar may be small in size but it's the source of big worries in the Gulf region. Its neighbours accuse it of supporting terrorism - allegations that Doha refutes. FRANCE 24 explains the crisis in the Gulf in less than two minutes.

 

Date created : 2017-07-13

  • QATAR

    Arab allies meet in Cairo as Qatar fails to meet ultimatum

    Read more

  • TURKEY - QATAR

    Why Turkey is backing Qatar in Gulf diplomatic crisis

    Read more

  • GULF - DIPLOMACY

    US attempts Gulf diplomacy, but Saudis say terms are ‘non-negotiable’

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility