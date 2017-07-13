International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE DEBATE

Trump in Paris: America's new place in the world

Read more

REPORTERS

China dreams of superpower status on the football pitch

Read more

FOCUS

With us or against us: Turkey marks year since failed coup

Read more

REPORTERS

Exclusive: Storming Raqqa, IS group's cursed capital in Syria

Read more

#TECH 24

How technology is fighting corruption

Read more

#THE 51%

El Salvador teen sentenced to jail after stillbirth

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Medical charity MSF suspends operations in CAR town of Zemio

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Hyper-what? How we could be nearing the age of hyperloop travel

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Liu Xiaobo, We Miss You'

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
REPORTERS

An in-depth report by our senior reporters and team of correspondents from around the world. Every Saturday at 9.10 pm Paris time. Or you can catch it online from Friday.

Latest update : 2017-07-14

Exclusive: Storming Raqqa, IS group's cursed capital in Syria

The city of Raqqa in northern Syria has been held by the Islamic State group since early 2014. But the terror group's Syrian headquarters is on the verge of liberation. Snipers still haunt the streets and the presence of large numbers of civilians is slowing the advance. FRANCE 24’s reporters Mayssa Awad and James André joined Kurdish and Arab fighters as they fought their way into Raqqa. They were one of the first TV crews to film the ferocious fight for the city's liberation, street by street.

By James ANDRE , Mayssa AWAD

Archives

2017-07-14 Asia-pacific

China dreams of superpower status on the football pitch

China has been redrawing the world football map in recent months. Thanks to virtually unlimited funds, football players and coaches from the best European clubs are flocking to...

Read more

2017-07-07 European Union

Poland’s love-hate relationship with the EU

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party, is a maverick. On civil rights, justice and the environment, Poland is increasingly breaking away from EU...

Read more

2017-06-30 Saudi Arabia

Women in Saudi Arabia: A long road to equality

In Saudi Arabia, women are considered second-class citizens. They cannot drive or travel without the authorisation of a male guardian: a brother, father, cousin or even a son....

Read more

2017-06-23 Culture

The birth of a film industry: Hollywood and World War I

As we mark the centenary of the United States entering World War I, FRANCE 24 brings you a documentary on the birth of Hollywood. Our journalist Florence Gaillard sheds new light...

Read more

See all documentaries

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility