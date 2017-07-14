International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

With us or against us: Turkey marks year since failed coup

Read more

REPORTERS

Exclusive: Storming Raqqa, IS group's cursed capital in Syria

Read more

#TECH 24

How technology is fighting corruption

Read more

#THE 51%

El Salvador teen sentenced to jail after stillbirth

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Medical charity MSF suspends operations in CAR town of Zemio

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Hyper-what? How we could be nearing the age of hyperloop travel

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Liu Xiaobo, We Miss You'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'A pariah in Paris': Trump's visit to France sparks debate

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Paris Match publishes photos of Nice terror attack: Truthful or tasteless?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-07-14

With us or against us: Turkey marks year since failed coup

Turkey marks the first anniversary this week of the attempted coup whose plotters tried to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. One year on, FRANCE 24 brings you a portrait of the new Turkey, divided between heroes and those - often wrongly - accused of treachery. Fatma Kizilboga and her team report.

>> On France24.com, our webdocumentary: Four lives upended by Erdogan's 'cleansing'

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Aline Schmidt.

By Fatma KIZILBOGA , Hussein ASAD , Alper Tugra CAKICI

Our guests

Ali KAZANCIGIL

Political scientist, Turkey specialist

Archives

2017-07-13 Africa

As Cameroon's jungle shrinks, pygmies' lifestyle is under threat

In eastern Cameroon, over 20,000 hectares of virgin forest are disappearing every year due to logging, forcing the indigenous Baka pygmies out of the jungle they rely on for...

Read more

2017-07-12 France

Always on standby: French Air Force's MEDEVAC team

When French soldiers are injured during overseas missions, they need to be flown back to France for treatment. That task falls to the little-known MEDEVAC regiment of the French...

Read more

2017-07-11 Europe

Croatian city of Dubrovnik overwhelmed by mass tourism

Last year, over a million people visited the beautiful Croatian walled city of Dubrovnik. But the UNESCO World Heritage site on the Adriatic coast is becoming a victim of its own...

Read more

2017-07-10 Recycling

Coffee machine capsules spark environmental concerns

Coffee machine capsules are very popular in France, where on average one billion pods are consumed every year. The majority are made from aluminium, yet they're more likely to...

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility