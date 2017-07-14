International News 24/7

 

Africa

At least two foreign tourists killed in knife attack at Egyptian resort

© Mohamed el-Shahed, AFP | Egyptian police stand guard outside the Bella Vista Hotel in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Hurghada on January 9, 2016, a day after the hotel came under attack by knife-wielding assailants.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-07-14

Two Ukrainians were killed and four other tourists were wounded by an attacker armed with a knife at an Egyptian holiday resort in Hurghada, Egypt’s interior ministry said Friday.

The motive for the attack was still under investigation, Egypt’s interior ministry and security sources said.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect swam from a nearby public beach to access the holiday resort. The ministry said the assailant was arrested immediately after the stabbings.

The wounded tourists were rushed to a local hospital.

The attack came hours after five policemen were shot to death in Cairo's twin city of Giza when suspected Islamic militants opened fire on their vehicle early in the morning. The MENA news agency quoted an interior ministry statement as saying the gunmen attacked the checkpoint in the Badrashin area on Friday. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Three tourists were wounded in a stabbing attack in Hurghada by two assailants with apparent Islamic State group sympathies in January 2016.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS, AFP and AP)

Date created : 2017-07-14

  • EGYPT

