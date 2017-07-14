International News 24/7

 

France

Live: Macron in Nice to honour victims of Bastille Day truck attack

© Valéry Hache, AFP

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-07-14

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Nice after Bastille Day celebrations on Friday to commemmorate the first anniversary of a truck attack that left 86 people dead on the seaside city's Promenade des Anglais.

Click on the video player above to watch the commemorations live starting at 6pm Paris time (GMT+2).

“It seems important to the president to recall the meaning of the national holiday which now has the peculiarity of also being the anniversary of an attack that France mourns,” an Élysée Palace source told AFP.

The Nice attack occurred one year ago when an Islamist extremist plowed a truck into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day along the city's popular beachside promenade known as the Promenade des Anglais, causing panicked onlookers to flee and leaving 86 people dead. Police shot and killed the perpetrator, Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, a Tunisian resident of France. The Islamic State group later claimed responsibility for the attack.

Nice began commemorations on Thursday night to mourn and remember the victims of the tragedy, with a Mass at the city's Sainte-Réparate Cathedral attended by Mayor Christian Estrosi.

© Valéry Hache, AFP | Flowers left on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice shown on July 21, 2016.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2017-07-14

