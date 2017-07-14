Live: Trump, Macron attend Bastille Day military parade

French President Emmanuel Macron will attend a Bastille Day military parade on Friday alongside his American counterpart Donald Trump. Watch the parade live on FRANCE 24 by clicking on the player below.

The parade on Paris's Champs-Elysees will commemorate the centenary of the US entering WWI and will feature horses, helicopters, planes and troops.

"This is a wonderful national celebration," said Trump during a joint news conference with Macron Thursday, adding, "we look very much forward to it. Spectacular."

"Our two nations are forever joined together by the spirit of revolution and the fight for freedom," he said.

